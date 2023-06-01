Is it worth waiting for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse post-credits? Since so many superhero movies have post-credits scenes, it's a fair question – and we've got everything you need to know about the Across the Spider-Verse post-credits right here.

The new movie picks up after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with Miles trying to pull off balancing school with being a superhero. Things get even more complicated when a dimension-traveling villain hits the scene, then Spider-Gwen returns with a multiverse-traversing device of her own. Cue a universe-hopping adventure with the fate of the entire multiverse at stake.

Whether you're seated in the theater now or are just about to head out, we've got a spoiler-free section below explaining whether you should hang around for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse post-credits. Then, we go into spoiler territory afterward – so don't read past the first section if you haven't seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse yet!

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Sony)

The answer is no. There is no additional scene at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, either at the mid-credits or right at the end of the credits. There is some text teasing the next installment, however, but it's absolutely not essential to stay for it.

It's still worth sitting through the credits to try and catch some of those Across the Spider-Verse cameos, though – and to appreciate the creatives who put the film together, of course.

What happens in the Across the Spider-Verse post-credits? *Spoilers*

(Image credit: Sony)

All you will see in the Across the Spider-Verse post-credits is some text declaring that "Miles Morales will return in Beyond the Spider-Verse."

There is indeed a Spider-Verse 3 in the works – Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is due for release in March 2024 and will presumably pick up where Across the Spider-Verse left off.

There's a lot for the third movie to clear up, with Miles stuck in the wrong dimension at the mercy of his alternate self – who is the Prowler – and his Uncle Aaron, with Gwen and a team of Spideys searching the multiverse for him. All the while, Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) is trying to track him down, and The Spot is planning on murdering his father.

With no post-credits scenes to give us any clues about the threequel, we're left with nothing but our own theorizing to ease the agonizing wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Let's do this one more time…

