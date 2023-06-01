The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cameos are very interesting. Leading into the film, there was plenty of speculation that the live-action Spideys would be appearing in the animated movie – and if you're looking for answers, then you've come to the right place.

Across the Spider-Verse picks back up with Miles Morales, who is trying to juggle school with superheroics (usual teenage problems, then). Gwen Stacy, meanwhile, is facing problems of her own, and after a trip to visit Miles in his own dimension, multiverses collide once again.

We've rounded up all the Across the Spider-Verse cameos below, so you can get up to speed on who's who in the movie at a glance. A warning that the following contains major Across the Spider-Verse spoilers, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cameos

Donald Glover as the Prowler

(Image credit: Sony/Disney/Marvel)

At Spider Society HQ, Miles sees a bunch of villains from other universes who are awaiting transport back to the correct dimension. One of these villains is none other than a live-action version of the Prowler, played by Donald Glover.

Glover technically played the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which saw him appear as Aaron Davis. That version of the character hasn't been seen since, and he also wasn't yet the Prowler, either. Whether the version in Across the Spider-Verse is from the MCU or not is a mystery, then.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (sort of)

(Image credit: Sony)

While neither of these live-action Spideys have a proper cameo in the film, they do appear via old footage. Both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire can be spotted while Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) explains canon events to Miles.

Garfield's Peter Parker is seen with Gwen Stacy's police captain father as he dies, while Garfield and Maguire's Spider-Men are shown mourning Uncle Ben.

Mrs. Chen

(Image credit: Sony)

The Spot's powers give him the ability to traverse the multiverse, which brings him face to face with none other than Mrs. Chen, the shopkeeper from the Venom movies. It's a quick moment and Tom Hardy's Venom doesn't actually appear, but it's still a cool crossover.

Voice cameos

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

The Spider-Verse directors hinted to Total Film magazine that the film would contain major voice cameos, and it definitely delivered. Andy Samberg voices Scarlet Spider, Amandla Stenberg is Spider-Byte, Jorma Taccone is the Renaissance-era Vulture, the Spider-Man in therapy is voiced by The Mitchells vs. The Machines director Michael Rianda, and soundtrack producer Metro Boomin is a Spidey variant named Metro Spider. Jack Quaid also has a role in the cast.

