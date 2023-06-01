The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Easter eggs come thick and fast, as the movie is positively packed full of Marvel references and hidden details. It would take more than one watch to catch absolutely everything hidden in the film's bumper runtime, but we've got the 23 biggest Easter eggs right here, so you can catch up on everything you missed.

It should go without saying, but the following will contain major spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Turn back now if you haven't seen the new movie yet!

Across the Spider-Verse Easter eggs

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Comics Code Authority approval

(Image credit: Comic Book Legal Defence Fund)

The film begins with a badge proclaiming "Approved by the Comics Code authority." That refers to a regulatory code adhered to by some publishers, who submitted comics to the CCA for approval – acceptable comics then had this badge displayed on their covers.

The whole thing was spurred by a moral panic and was essentially censorship. Marvel stopped working with the CCA in 2001, but DC didn't stop until 2011.

Ed's note

(Image credit: Sony)

Another comic book Easter egg is the brief "ed's note" that flashes up on screen when Spider-Punk uses some cockney rhyming slang. When Spider-Punk says he doesn't have a "Scooby Doo" about something, the note translates it as the webslinger saying he has "no clue." As comics readers will know, ed's notes pop up frequently on the page to explain something that's happening, often to point you in the right direction of another issue.

The Spot

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Spot, AKA Jonathan Ohnn, is actually a returning character. That's right – the big bad in this film is none other than the guy who got hit in the head with a bagel in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. How's that for a supervillain origin story?

The MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This Easter egg was in the movie's trailer, meaning you're likely already familiar with it. Near the start of the movie, Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) references "Doctor Strange and the little nerd on Earth-19999." He is of course talking about the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, though the MCU's main universe is labelled 616 in those movies and shows.

Venom

(Image credit: Sony)

While the symbiote himself doesn't show up in the film, the Spot does visit the live-action world of Venom. Popping his head through a portal, the villain comes face to face with Mrs. Chen, the shopkeeper played by Peggy Lu.

Live-action references

(Image credit: Sony/Columbia Pictures)

While Miguel is explaining the concept of canon events, we see multiple crucial plot moments in both animation and live-action. Eagle eyed viewers may have spotted different versions of that famous upside down kiss, Uncle Ben (or Uncle Aaron) dying, and different police captains dying. An even closer look reveals Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker with Gwen's police captain father as he dies, and both his and Tobey Maguire's Spidey mourning Uncle Ben.

Gwen Stacy's tragic fate

(Image credit: Sony)

Speaking of tragic deaths, Gwen Stacy has one of comics' most infamous, falling to her death (as seen in the Andrew Garfield movies). In Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Gwen even references her multiversal counterparts' sad destiny, pointing out that, in every other universe, Gwen falls for Spider-Man – and it doesn't end well.

This Gwen then almost falls to her death herself in Mumbattan, but is caught by Miles. Phew.

The Mary Janes

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Gwen plays in a band, as seen in the opening sequence, and the name of the band is none other than The Mary Janes – calling to mind a certain redhead (and we see a version of her later with Peter B. Parker and their child, Mayday).

J. Jonah Jameson

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Everyone's favorite cantankerous editor-in-chief makes not one but two appearances in Spider-Verse. In his first appearance, he can be seen ranting away on TV in a No Way Home-esque cameo, calling Miles a menace, while another is as the more traditional newspaper editor in the Lego universe. That 'verse also features the Daily Bugle building.

Insomniac Games Spider-Man

(Image credit: Insomniac)

Two references are made to the video game version of Spider-Man. The first is when Miles's roommate is on his PlayStation, controlling a very recognizable Spidey character. The next is when the character himself is seen in captivity at the Spider Society, labeled as Insomniac Spider-Man.

Miles's roommate

(Image credit: Sony/Disney/Marvel)

Another Easter egg comes from Miles's roommate, who, when asked for a favor by Miles, responds, "I'm not your guy in the chair!" Cast your minds back to Spider-Man: Homecoming, and you'll remember that Peter Parker's friend Ned is so very excited to be "the guy in the chair" for his best friend.

Pointing Spideys

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Another one from the trailer – when Miguel puts out a call saying Spider-Man must be captured, all the Spideys of the Spider Society point at each other in homage to that famous meme.

Villains

(Image credit: Sony/Disney/Marvel)

At Spider Society HQ, you might have spotted variants of familiar villains. There are multiple Doc Ocks and Mysterios, along with a Kraven the Hunter, and even a live-action Prowler – played by none other than Donald Glover, who plays Aaron Davis in Homecoming. Yes, that's Uncle Aaron himself.

"Hello Peter"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios)

While Miles is trying to escape Spider Society HQ, he's almost intercepted by Doctor Octopus, who greets the many Peter Parkers on their way with, "Hello Peter." That recalls the internet-breaking moment in the No Way Home trailer, which saw Alfred Molina's Doc Ock say the exact same thing to Tom Holland's Peter.

Sinister Six

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Sinister Six get a shoutout on a TV news report when Miles accidentally travels to the wrong universe. A reporter can be heard saying that there is no one to stop the supervillain team – since there's no Spidey in this universe, thanks to the spider that bit Miles ending up in his dimension by mistake.

All the Spideys

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

So many Spideys are included in this film that we couldn't possibly list them all here (there are almost 100 speaking roles). Head to our guide on all the alternate worlds and Spidey variants for everyone we spotted.

Jeff Koons

(Image credit: Sony)

Famous artist Jeff Koons has his work destroyed in the first action sequence of the movie, when Gwen sets out to stop a variant of Vulture. A Balloon Dog sculpture is smashed, revealing more tiny Balloon Dogs inside. Have no fear, though, because Koons gets a special thanks in the credits.

Voice cameos

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Andy Samberg has a voice cameo as Scarlet Spider, while his Lonely Island collaborator Jorma Taccone is the Renaissance-era Vulture who breaks the Koons sculpture (he also voiced Green Goblin and a Spider-Man variant in the first movie).

Amandla Stenberg is Spider-Byte, the Spider-Man in therapy is voiced by The Mitchells vs. The Machines director Michael Rianda, and soundtrack producer Metro Boomin is a Spidey variant named Metro Spider. Jack Quaid also has a role in the cast. For more, see our roundup of all the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cameos.

"One last time"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

There's a narrative throwback in Miles and Gwens's stories. "Let's do this one last time," is a refrain from the first movie, and while Miles repeats the words in a voiceover, Gwen's voiceover instead says "let's do things differently this time."

The original team

(Image credit: Sony)

At the end of the film, the original Into the Spider-Verse team – along with some new additions – come together to try and rescue Miles. Altogether, that's Gwen, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Noir, Peni Parker, Spider-Ham, Spider-Byte, Spider-Punk, and Pavitr.

Alchemax

(Image credit: Sony)

Alchemax, the company the Spot used to work for, exists in Marvel comics. In the source material, it was created by Norman Osbourne – the Green Goblin.

Spider-Punk quitting

(Image credit: Sony)

We get a brief flash of Spider-Punk quitting and leaving his suit behind in a trash can. That mirrors the iconic comic book panel of Peter Parker leaving behind the Spidey mantle, dumping his suit in the exact same way. It's been seen many times since, notably in Spider-Man 2, starring Tobey Maguire.

Lyla

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lyla, AKA LYrate Lifeform Approximation, is also from the comics. She's the brains that keeps Spider Society HQ running – something like JARVIS – and in the comics, is Miguel's personal assistant.

