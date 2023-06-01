Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes the multiverse to the next level – there are nearly 300 variants of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the movie (although they're not all named characters that you need to pay close attention to, don't worry). And, of course, if there's a new Spidey, that means there's another new world to contend with too.
While we may not have a list of 300 worlds and variants in this list, we've outlined the main ones for you, so you can tell your Spider-Gwen from your Spider-Woman and your Earth-65 from your Earth-42. If you would rather these appearances came as a surprise, though, turn back now – there are major Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spoilers ahead.
Alternate worlds in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – and who lives there
- Earth-65, home to Spider-Gwen
- Earth-1610, home to Miles Morales
- Earth-199999, AKA our world, where the live-action MCU movies take place
- Earth-50101, home to the city of Mumbattan and Spider-Man India
- Earth-928, home to the Spider Society HQ in Nueva York and Spider-Man 2099
- Earth-22191, home to Spider-Byte
- Earth-42, the universe where the spider that bit Miles originated
- Earth-13122, AKA the Lego universe
- Earth-53931, home to Peter Parkedcar
- Earth-94, home to the Scarlet Spider
- Earth-1048, home to PlayStation Spider-Man
- Earth-835, home to Malala Windsor, a British Spidey variant
Every Spidey variant in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man, AKA Miles Morales
Miles Morales is our protagonist and the character we've been following since 2019's Into the Spider-Verse. Bitten by a spider from another universe, he became the second Spider-Man in his world, before Peter Parker died and left him as the sole Spidey on Earth-1610. Struggling to juggle high school with being Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as Across the Spider-Verse kicks off, Miles jumps at the chance to follow Gwen to Spider Society HQ when their paths cross during one of her missions.
Spider-Woman, AKA Gwen Stacy
Gwen Stacy, AKA Spider-Woman, AKA Spider-Gwen, is another character we're already familiar with after Into the Spider-Verse. Voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, the movie begins with Gwen mourning the death of her best friend Peter Parker. Her police captain father, meanwhile, is on the hunt for Spider-Woman, as he believes that she killed Peter. This results in Gwen telling him about her superhero alterego, but he tries to arrest her anyway – leading her to abscond from her world with the Spider Society.
Spider-Man 2099, AKA Miguel O'Hara
Miguel O'Hara, voiced by Oscar Isaac, is also known as Spider-Man 2099 and he is the leader of the Spider Society in Nueva York on Earth-928. Miguel leads Jessica Drew, the newly recruited Spider-Gwen, and the rest of the society in their mission to stop canon events from being disrupted and return any beings who end up in other worlds back where they belong.
Spider-Woman, AKA Jessica Drew
Jessica Drew is a version of Spider-Woman from another universe (although it's not revealed which one). Voiced by Issa Rae, she's pregnant, she rides a motorcycle, and she doesn't take any nonsense from anyone. Part of Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society, we see her working closely with Miguel and acting as a mentor figure to Gwen.
Spider-Man India, AKA Pavitr Prabhakar
Pavitr Prabhakar, who also goes by Spider-Man India, lives in Mumbattan (that's an amalgamation of Mumbai and Manhattan) on Earth-50101. Voiced by Karan Soni, he's a member of Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society who Miles and Gwen meet when they follow the Spot through a portal to Earth-50101.
Spider-Punk, AKA Hobie Brown
Hobie Brown, also known as Spider-Punk and voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, is a British Spidey variant who uses a guitar as his main weapon. Living in a totalitarian regime, he's an anti-establishment warrior and member of the Spider Society who helps Miles, Gwen, and Pavitr fight The Spot in Mumbattan. There are hints that he and Gwen may have been romantically involved. Hobie quits the Spider Society after Miles refuses to let his dad die to protect the canon, and he helps Gwen go find Miles by leaving her with a custom universe-hopping device.
Spider-Man, AKA Peter B. Parker
Peter B. Parker, who we first met in Into the Spider-Verse as a reluctant, down-on-his-luck Spider-Man, is now the father of baby Mayday and loving domesticated life with his version of Mary Jane Watson. Jake Johnson returns to voice this version of Peter – and, this time around, he's swapped the superhero garb for a pink dressing gown.
Other Spidey variants
- Spider-Byte
- Scarlet Spider
- Spider-Girl, AKA Mayday Parker
- Spider-Cop
- Malala Windsor
- Lady Spider
- Spider-Wolf
- Spider-Monkey
- Pter Ptarker, AKA Spider-Rex
- Spider-Mech
- Spider-Cat
- Peter Parkedcar, AKA Spider-Mobile
- Web-Slinger (and his horse, Widow)
- Future Foundation
- Anti-Kingpin
- Superior Spider-Man
- Mangaverse Spider-Man
- Wrestler Spider-Man
- Spinneret, AKA Mary Jane Watson
- Spiderling, AKA Annie Parker
- Ultimate Spider-Woman
- Bombastic Bag-Man
- Spider UK
- Captain Spider
- Cosmic Spider-Man
- Supaidaman
- Spider-Woman, AKA Julia Carpenter
- Ultimate Tarantula
- Impossible Spider-Man
- White Widow
- Spider-Man Unlimited
- Iron Spider
And right at the end of the movie, the return of…
- Spider-Man Noir
- SP//dr, AKA Peni Parker
For even more on the movie, check out our spoilery deep dives on:
- The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending explained
- All the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Easter eggs
- All the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cameos
- Is there a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse post-credits scene?
- When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on streaming?
- Our guide to The Spot