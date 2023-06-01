When will be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on streaming?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now out on the big screen, which is the best place to see Miles Morales's latest animated multiversal adventure. Still, there's always the question of when these blockbusters will be available to re-watch from the comfort of our own homes, and that's where we come in.

The streaming releases of Spider-Man movies are a little more complicated than other Marvel offerings due to the fact that the web-slinger is a joint property of both Sony and Marvel. But don't worry, you don't need to know the ins and outs of studio deals to work out when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be arriving on the small screen – we've got it all worked out for you here.

Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be coming to Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite featuring Marvel characters, the Spider-Verse movies (like the live-action Spidey films) are made and distributed by Sony. That means that it won't arrive on Disney Plus as quickly as MCU movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might.

This is because of a multi-billion dollar deal made between Sony and Disney back in 2021, which stipulated that Sony movies released from 2022 to 2026 would be eligible to stream on Disney’s services – AKA Disney Plus and Hulu – after an 18-month window. Sony has another deal with Netflix, which means the studio's movies will go to that streamer first – at a minimum of 120 days after theatrical release.

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be on Netflix?

(Image credit: Sony)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit the big screen on June 2, so 120 days after that takes us to September 30, 2023. However, that date is not set in stone, as 120 days is the quickest titles can move from the big screen to Netflix. Sony may want to delay the film's streaming drop if it's still bringing in cash at the box office after its initial release – which seems likely, given the success of Into the Spider-Verse.

And, if you're waiting for the movie to arrive on Disney Plus, you've got a much longer wait – 18 months from June 2, 2023, takes us to December 2, 2024.

