Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has secret cameos even the cast don't know about

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a massive cast playing all kinds of Spideys, including newcomers Issa Rae, playing pregnant Spider-Woman Jessica Drew, and Daniel Kaluuya, voicing Hobie Brown, AKA Spider-Punk.

But, as the directors tell Total Film magazine (opens in new tab) in the new issue, which features Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on the cover, there's more where that came from. Many other appearances are guarded like state secrets, but the directors let slip that Scarlet Spider, a clone from Joaquim Dos Santos' favourite era of the comics, will appear.

Dos Santos seems desperate to reveal more but stops himself. "I can't wait for people to hear who voices him," he says. "It still hasn't been released, but I love our Scarlet Spider actor."

When Total Film asks for a hint, Powers admits, "Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they've been making. Their reactions have been pretty hilarious."

They confirm that many unexpected appearances are in store, but the directors have a couple more months of secrecy ahead. "My favourite cameo is…" Kemp Powers teases, "a secret! But I promise it's gonna blow your eyeballs out the backside of your head."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in cinemas on June 2.

