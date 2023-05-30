Andy Samberg's Across the Spider-Verse role confirmed

He's playing comic book character Ben Reilly

Scarlet Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Andy Samberg's role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been confirmed – the actor is voicing Ben Reilly, AKA Scarlet Spider, according to the official Spider-Verse Twitter account

In Marvel comics, Ben Reilly is a clone of Peter Parker who was grown in a lab by the supervillain the Jackal with the purpose of going up against the original Spider-Man. However, the two become allies instead. The character first appeared in comics in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1975, but this is Scarlet Spider's first time appearing on-screen. 

He joins returning cast members from 2019's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse like Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, as well as already-confirmed new characters like Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 and the newly announced Amandla Stenberg as Spider-Byte. 

"I can't wait for people to hear who voices him," co-director Joaquim Dos Santos previously told Total Film of the character's casting. "It still hasn't been released, but I love our Scarlet Spider actor." Although the cat is now out of the bag on this one, there are still plenty more surprises in store – Dos Santos' co-director Kemp Powers added that his favorite cameo in the sequel is "a secret! But I promise it's gonna blow your eyeballs out the backside of your head."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings onto the big screen on June 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond. 

