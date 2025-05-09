10 years before Thunderbolts, Sentry actor Lewis Pullman auditioned for a very different Marvel role
Lewis Pullman could have been in Spider-Man
Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman may be garnering praise for his performance as Sentry in the movie, but turns out he auditioned to play a very different Marvel character a decade ago: Peter Parker's best friend, Ned.
"Lewis Pullman actually auditioned for me for the role of Ned Leeds in Spider-Man 10 years ago," Marvel casting director Sarah Finn revealed to IGN.
Jacob Batalon ended up playing Ned alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as its sequels Far From Home and No Way Home. There's no confirmation yet as to whether he'll return for the upcoming Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the movie is set to be a "fresh start" for Spidey.
As for Pullman, he plays Bob, an amnesiac with a powerful superpowered alter-ego (with a dangerous dark side) in Thunderbolts*. Along with the rest of the Thunderbolts (AKA the New Avengers), he's returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, and he's "so excited" for what the future might hold for his character.
"I had to kind of prepare myself for the possibility that this might just be a kind of one-and-done situation," he told GamesRadar+. "It's kind of like breaking open a whole new room, and being like, oh my god, [my] house is actually bigger, and now I get to figure out what I do with that space."
Thunderbolts* is out now. For more on the movie, check out our spoiler-free verdict in our Thunderbolts* review, or get the lowdown on the Thunderbolts* post-credits scenes with our guide.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.