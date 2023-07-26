Liam Hemsworth's debut in The Witcher seems to have hit its first bump – filming on season 4 has now been put on hold, meaning that significant delays are likely before we see his first outing as Geralt.

Filming on the next installment of the Netflix hit was meant to start in September 2023 before wrapping up in May 2024. However, production has now been pushed back until a still unknown date in 2024, according to Redanian Intelligence .

Netflix hasn't given a reason for this delay but it's likely due to the ongoing strike action by SAG-AFTRA, which means Hollywood actors are striking for better pay and working conditions. The Witcher had planned to continue filming despite the writers' strike, but Netflix is evidently not predicting an end to the actors' strike before September.

Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth take over the lead role of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, since Henry Cavill has now exited the series after three seasons. This means it's unlikely that we'll see Hemsworth's take on the character until sometime in 2025 if Netflix follows its usual timeline. Season 3 wrapped filming back in September 2022 and volume 1 was released this June – that's a period of 14 months.

Hemsworth's casting was announced back in October 2022, but we have yet to get our first glimpse of him in costume. However, producer Tomek Baginski recently said that he'd already seen The Hunger Games actor "in Witcher makeup and in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 27. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.