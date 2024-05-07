Looks like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 could arrive before the RTX 5090

Enthusiasts holding out for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 might want to curb their expectations, as new rumors point towards the RTX 5080 releasing first. That’s despite reports claiming that the RTX 4090 successor would be the only graphics card to release in 2024 just yesterday, which perhaps suggests that the GPU giant’s plans are up in the air.

Nvidia is a creature of habit when it comes to releasing best graphics card contenders, and the most powerful GPUs in a generation tend to arrive first. For example, the first Lovelace GPU to enter the fold was the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 back on October 12, 2022, while Ampere was headed up by the RTX 3090 on September 24, 2020. Up until now, it was widely believed that Blackwell models would follow the same pattern, but one of our go-to leakers just poked a large hold in our expectations.

Responding to a tweet by Techspot linking to a report that the RTX 5090 would show up solo in 2024, reliable leaker Kopite7Kimi claims “the RTX 5080 should be released first.” The statement naturally contradicts the idea that the rest of the Blackwell line-up would roll out in 2025, with the flagship being the only card available before the holidays. Taking that approach would let Nvidia demonstrate the new features and abilities of its new gaming tech before making other class tiers available, but now it seems like conflicting next-gen ideas are going on behind the scenes.

It's not ture. RTX 5080 should be released first.May 7, 2024

Kopite7Kimi has proven to be a reliable source in the past, but since no rumors are infallible, it’s best to take this leak with a grain of salt. Nvidia also hasn’t touched on any of its next-gen GeForce RTX plans as of yet, so current plans are absolutely subject to change. That said, it does at least provide a hint that the RTX 5080 will be an important card next generation, which might be an attempt to repair the reputation of 80-series cards following backlash over the original RTX 4080’s price and specs.

Should you wait for the RTX 5090?

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If the RTX 4090 is anything to go by, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 will target enthusiast players planning a monstrous build. In truth, most players would be better off picking up an 80-series card like the RTX 5080 or something that provides a high-spec experience without costing well over a grand. Yes, there is no feeling like knowing you own the best GPU out there, but if you’re able to run the latest games at well over 100fps at 4K without compromise using the runner-up, you might want to question why you want to spend more for higher frame rates.

Simply put, the RTX 5080 arriving potentially first is arguably a good thing for regular PC players, as it’ll mean cutting-edge performance is available first. Whether the 80-series card will pop up with an approachable price tag remains to be seen, and its MSRP could be the deciding factor on if you should wait for the RTX 5090 or not.

Don’t fancy waiting at all? There’s a strong case to be made for sticking with current-gen cards instead, as options like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super pack have plentiful performance for those of you looking for something 4K capable. You’ll also find a bunch of alternatives below that’ll match a range of budgets and builds.

