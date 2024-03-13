Recent updates

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 rumors are starting to truly ramp up, with insiders starting to trickle information about the next gen GPU out into the wild. You could say that all the chatter is happening right on queue, as if the graphics card giant sticks to its usual release date pattern, there's every chance we'll end up with an RTX 4090 successor before the year is out.

It sounds cliche, but it feels like only yesterday we crowned the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 as the best graphics card in terms of performance. Yet, here we are, about to dive into what a potential Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 could bring to your gaming PC. Even if we didn't have any rumors to go on, it's pretty much a given that the RTX 5000 series front runner will boost fps further than any card on the market right now, and knowing Nvidia, new AI upscaling abilities might even join the DLSS 3.5 roster.

It's worth hammering home that Nvidia hasn't announced any next gen GPU plans as of yet, and an eventual RTX 5090 release isn't a given. Even its name is merely as logical assumption, in the same way as you'd perhaps assume the next PlayStation will be the PS6. That said, there's enough insider information about the company's next graphics card project, codename Blackwell, seeping into the wild to back up its existence. So, let's dive into everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 right now.

March 13, 2024 - Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU could feature faster GDDR7 VRAM



Reliable leaker <a href="https://x.com/kopite7kimi/status/1767083479811113209?s=20" data-link-merchant="x.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kopite7kimi has reaffirmed that the RTX 5090 may wield GDDR7 VRAM, but whether or not it'll use a 512-bit or 384-bit memory bus is uncertain.

March 6, 2024 - Next gen graphics card will apparently stick with 2GB VRAM modules 3DCentre says GDDR7 is set to support configurations up to 64GB using 8GB nodes, but Kopite7kimi has suggested cards like the RTX 5090 could <a href="https://x.com/kopite7kimi/status/1765595433651577163?s=20" data-link-merchant="x.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">stick with 2GB chips instead.

Nov 15, 2023 - RTX 5000 series GPUs could come armed with DisplayPort 2.1 In response to questions relating to potential RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 ports, leaker <a href="https://x.com/kopite7kimi/status/1724786988203790504?s=20" data-link-merchant="x.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kopite7kimi has given the nod that the cards will come armed with DisplayPort 2.1.

June 27, 2023 - Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 successor seemingly scheduled to release in 2025 According to <a href="https://www.hardwareluxx.de/index.php/news/hardware/grafikkarten/61356-n%C3%A4chte-geforce-generation-ada-lovelace-nachfolger-erst-2025.html" data-link-merchant="hardwareluxx.de"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HardwareLuxx, Nvidia has shared a GPU release date roadmap that implies an RTX 4090 successor could show up in 2025.

As of yet, Nvidia hasn't announced any plans to release either an RTX 5090 or a successor to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. Typically, the GPU maker doesn't tend to reveal its hand in advance, with announcements lining up with product launches shortly after a reveal.

However, Nvidia has released a new graphics card every two years since 2012, meaning that if the company sticks with its current rhythm, a new GPU line-up could emerge in 2024. For reference, here's the launch pattern so far:

RTX 5000 (Blackwell) - TBA

RTX 4000 (Lovelace) - October, 2022

RTX 3000 (Ampere) - May, 2020

RTX 2000 (Turing) - September, 2018

RTX 1000 (Pascal) - May, 2016

RTX 900 (Maxwell) - February, 2014

RTX 800 (Kepler) - April, 2012

As for rumors, a release date roadmap spotted by HardwareLuxx suggests that an "Ada Lovelace successor" could launch in 2025. Potential placement on the graph implies the line-up would land at the start of next year, so while we could see a change to Nvidia's usual launch habits, we could still end up with an RTX 5090 at roughly the time we'd expect.

RTX 5090 specs rumors

We'll ultimately need to wait for Nvidia to release official RTX 5090 specs before knowing how it stacks against the RTX 4090. That's not to say insiders and leakers aren't keen to share teasers ahead of time, as rumors relating to the next gen graphics card's VRAM configuration are already surfacing.

If insider insights provided by Kopite7kimi, a longstanding and reliable Nvidia GPU leaker, are to be believed, the RTX 5090 will use GDDR7 VRAM. The memory chips will seemingly run at 28 Gbps, beating current GDDR6X setups that offer up to 24 Gbps, but the standard can actually reach as a high as 48 Gbps.

The leaker also seems confident that the RTX 5090 will feature a 512-bit memory bus, but it's worth noting that they also previously hinted that a narrower 384-bit bus is on the cards. At this point, it's safe to assume Nvidia has yet to settle on final specs, so what we're likely hearing is two potential GDDR7 configurations that will ultimately line-up with other qualities like capacity.

Speaking of which, 3DCentre decently delved into GDDR7 capacity options, with capacity maxing out at 8GB per chip, with 64Gbit serving as a minimum density. It's safe to say that the RTX 5090 won't come armed with that much VRAM, and Kopite7kimi seems to think that we'll actually just end up with the same 16Gbit minimum configuration using 2GB modules.

As for ports, when asked whether cards like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 will feature DisplayPort 2.1, Kopite7kimi responded with confirming tick. If Nvidia's next gen GPUs do arrive with support for the video standard, it could mean we'll get a GeForce card with 8K 165Hz output, something that's already included with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX released last year.

RTX 5090 price predictions

You're going to need to wait a while before hearing any RTX 5090 price information, especially since Nvidia is probably still deciding on specs. If you're simply looking to get a rough idea of how much your future gaming PC upgrade will set you back, however, RTX 4090 pricing may help you set a budget.

The RTX 4090 launched with an $1,599 / £1,579 MSRP, and we'd expect that to be what you'll roughly pay for a potential RTX 5090 successor. That's if Nvidia doesn't raise prices again, as there was a significant jump in cost between the current gen cards last last gen options like the GeForce RTX 3090, which launched with a $1,499 / £1,439 tag attached. Here's a rundown of flagship GPU prices over the years to paint an idea of what to expect:

RTX 5090 - TBA

RTX 4090 - $1,599 / £1,579

RTX 3090 - $1,499 / £1,439

RTX 2080 Ti - $1,199 / £1,099

GTX 1080 - $599 / £575

It's worth keeping in mind that various factors dictate GPU pricing, and you could argue that today's flagships are a completely different class to their successors. Also, if you end up opting for a custom card, chances are you'll pay far more than MSRP, in part due to the fact non Founder's Edition models feature custom coolers and factor overclocking.

