RTX 5090 will seemingly come armed with 32GB VRAM, and I'd be surprised if 8K gaming isn't a thing this generation

RTX 5090 leaks are coming in hot, and the latest rumor is apparently thanks to a Zotac slip-up. Not only has the graphics card maker invertedly namedropped a bunch of next-gen Nvidia GPUs but there's now reason to believe the flagship will come armed with 32GB GDDR7 VRAM.

Spotted by Videocardz, the RTX 5090 was actually prematurely listed over at Zotac's site alongside other best graphics card contenders like the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070. The dropdown in question also included the scaled-down RTX 5090D, but the vendor has since covered its tracks, but lingering meta data still pulls through Blackwell SKU names alongside current gen options.

At this stage, it's no secret that RTX 5000 graphics cards are coming. The part I'm fascinated by is the idea of it featuring 32GB GDDR7 VRAM. Those specs were alluded to by on-page filters on the same Zotac GPU page, with the lowest option being 12GB. That latter figure is important, as it makes me question whether Nvidia would really just give the RTX 5060 8GB memory this time around.

Should you wait for the RTX 5090?

(Image credit: Future / Nvidia)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is shaping up to be a monstrous GPU, and its safe to say it'll be overkill for most gaming PC builds. Even the current gen RTX 4090 will still be premium in my eyes thanks to its blistering 4K performance, so even premium players won't have to rush to pick up the Blackwell GPU.

That said, if the card does rock 32GB memory, it could be a sign that the RTX 5090 will properly target 8K gaming performance. While current gen cards can sort of pull off beyond UHD, pairing a top-end Blackwell GPU with that much VRAM could bring us closer to 60fps gameplay.

Yes, 8K gaming monitors aren't really a thing right now, so you'd need to use a stupidly expensive TV instead to pull off the endeavor. However, keep in mind that Nvidia is scheduled to hold its next Keynote during CES 2025, which might line up nicely with a bunch of screen announcements with panels fit for the job (Just sayin'.)

Based on that, I'd say it's at least worth waiting to see what the RTX 5090 can actually offer if you're gunning for an 8K gaming PC. If you're simply looking for the best 4K experience possible, or are simply trying to find out what the top GPU is for most players, you may want to aim for the RTX 5080 or potentially cheaper RTX 5070 Ti instead. Both should provide a robust 4K experience when they arrive, and leaks by harukaze5719 actually suggest the former will pack faster 30 Gbps GDDR7 VRAM.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, Nvidia is still keeping its cards close in terms of official specs, pricing, and anything else relating to the 50-series, but it's safe to say something new will be revealed during CES 2025.

Looking for more rig related recommendations? Swing by the best CPU for gaming and best gaming RAM. Alternatively, check out the best gaming handheld if you'd rather play Steam games outside.