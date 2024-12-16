RTX 5060 specs have finally leaked, and the budget PC player in me is disappointed

It feels like I've been waiting for RTX 5060 specs to leak all year, and early graphics card information has seemingly arrived. I'd normally be pretty hyped to hear something about the next-gen GPU, but Nvidia will allegedly will arm the entry-level option with 8GB rather than ramping things up to at least 12GB.

According to Wccftech, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 and its RTX 5060 Ti sibling will enter the best graphics card ring with a GB206 GPU. Sadly, no other information about the chip's configurations has been shared, but you'll have to apparently splash out on the latter model if you'd prefer 16GB GDDR7 VRAM. If the specs hold true, it means that while the RTX 4060 successor will use faster memory, it'll be stuck with the same 8GB setup as before.

I always advise taking early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt, and I'm hoping these specific RTX 4060 specs are subject to change. With new releases like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle munching more memory than ever, I doubt the "8GB is enough for 1080p" argument is going to hold up in 2025. Plus, even the $220 Intel Arc B570 is set to arrive with 10GB VRAM, so I'd be surprised if the green team doesn't respond to that.

Should you wait for the RTX 5060?

The idea of the RTX 5060 rocking 8GB VRAM is disappointing, but I still think the graphics card will bring a lot to the entry-level table. The generational uplift will no doubt make playing at 1440p a reality for more players, and tools like DLSS could even help more gaming PCs join the 4K party.

I've got very little to go on in terms of actual RTX 5060 specs, so painting a hypothetical performance picture is hard. That said, the fact the card will use faster GDDR7 memory, and it's up to 60% quicker than the GDDR6 VRAM used in the RTX 4060. In terms of gaming, manufacturers Micron say that'll translate to a 30% frame rate bump, with leaker harukaze5719 previously sharing slides that claim it'll benefit ray tracing and rasterization workloads.

Effectively, the RTX 5080 should naturally provide an fps boost through its new Blackwell GPU and speedier VRAM alone. Naturally, I'll both need to see a CUDA core count and test the card myself to properly discuss its abilities, but I'm still concerned that 8GB memory is going to be a hindrance. You only have to look at the minimum requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to see that it's becoming a bare minimum for new releases, and listing 12GB cards in recommended specs is becoming a trend for developers.

If you've got an aging GPU like the RTX 2060 or perhaps even something from the late GTX era, it's probably worth waiting on the RTX 5060 at this stage. That's providing it comes with the same $299 price tag as the RTX 4060, as prices increases will ultimately affect the value of this would-be budget graphics card. We'll know for certain whether it's the right entry-level for most players once specs, benchmarks, and pricing are known, and there's every chance Nvidia could change it's current plans before release.

Of course, we've also got the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 on the way too, so if it's an absolute powerhouse you're looking for, I'll keep you in the loop.

