Leaks suggest the RTX 5090 will pack 32GB VRAM, but it’s the RTX 5080 I’m worried about

Fresh RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 specs just leaked, and Nvidia’s potential next best graphics card contenders are a bit of a head-scratcher. While I don’t find the flagship GPU boasting 32GB VRAM that surprising, I’m struggling to get my head around the RTX 5080 sticking with 16GB.

There’s more to graphics cards than just memory, but if this generation has proven anything, lower VRAM can come with ramifications. It feels like only yesterday that Nvidia unannounced its 12GB 4080 card in response to the backlash, leaving just the original RTX 4080. In truth, even the 16GB model’s reputation ended up in dispute, only slightly recovering thanks to the GeForce RTX 4080 Super and its enhancements.

With that in mind, I do find it a bit weird that new leaks from Kopite7Kimi allude to the RTX 5080 coming with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM. Admittedly, I was distracted from that part by the fact the RTX 5090 allegedly uses 32GB, as that’s the kind of generational jump that’ll put smiles on enthusiast's faces. But, despite the fact we’re talking about faster memory than GDDR6X, I think the 5080 is playing with fire.

GeForce RTX 5090PG144/145-SKU30GB202-300-A121760FP32512-bit GDDR7 32G600WSeptember 26, 2024

It’s well worth noting that the reliable insider has shared more than just memory specs, as they claim the RTX 5090 will come armed with 21,760 CUDA cores, a 512-bit bus, and a monstrous 600W TDP. On the flip side, the RTX 5080 seemingly packs 10,752 cores, a 256-bit memory bus, and sits at 400W. On paper, the flagship feels like it’s going to be much more of a leap than the 80-series card, and that in itself is intriguing.

Massive memory gap?

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Before I start fleshing out my thoughts, it’s worth once again gulping down the usual pinch of salt. While Kopite7kimi has been a reliable source, Nvidia likes to chop and change its next-gen GPU plans. That said, the green team might already have some generational plans up its sleeve that have led to the RTX 5080 sticking with 16GB, and on paper specs aren’t necessarily an indication of performance.

Let’s break down the leaked specs – the apparent RTX 5090 is naturally a huge jump from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, but it doesn’t use a “full” GB202-300. Instead, the chip has been reduced by around 13%, leaving room for a potential Super card with an enhanced core count.

The RTX 5080 appears to be in the same position with its GB203-400 GPU, but the fact its specs are halved means that there’s absolutely room for a model with a wider memory bus. In turn, this could result in Nvidia releasing an RTX 5080 Super down the road with more VRAM, providing an opportunity for a mid-generation refresh.

The TLDR of all of this boils down to the RTX 5080 appearing pretty underwhelming compared to the RTX 5090. I’m not personally convinced that the 90-class card won’t show up in place of an ultra-enthusiast TITAN card this time around, which may have huge implications in terms of price. Ultimately, my prediction is that Nvidia will pitch the RTX 5080 as a gaming component while the flagship will cater to AI usage.

But hey, that’s just a guess, and we won’t know anything for certain until Nvidia reveals its next-gen GPU plans.

