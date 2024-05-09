Newegg just dropped the RTX 4070 back to Black Friday level pricing

I’ve been waiting for the vanilla RTX 4070 to drop further in price since the new Super version arrived, and Newegg finally answered my prayers. Thanks to a discount and coupon combo, you can now grab a Gigabyte Gaming OC V2 for the same price as many lower-spec versions were going for during Black Friday. Put it this way, if I was in the market for a 40-series graphics card right now, I’d be extremely tempted by this deal.

So, here’s the deal – If you head over to Newegg right now, you’ll find the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC V2 down from $619.99 to $539.99. To get the card to that price rather than the $559.99 advertised, you’ll want to sign up to Newegg+ for free. Once you’ve opted in, using code NPC23 will chop an additional $20 off, making it the cheapest model you’ll find the GPU online right now.

During Black Friday, only a couple of GPUs managed to drop to under $540, and they weren’t quite as beefy as this Gigabyte version. For example, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 was kicking around for the same price, but that version only wields a twin cooler and no overclock, whereas the GPU in question offers up a tri-fan Windforce setup and slightly faster factory clock speeds. Effectively, this is the same configuration featured in many of our best graphics card picks right now, and it really helps keep everything ice cold.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC V2 | $619 $539 at Newegg with code

Save $80 - This is a record low for this specific RTX 4070, and it’s down to the same price as lower-spec 70 models during Black Friday. You’ll want to make sure to sign up for Newegg+ for free and use code NPC23 to bring it down to its cheapest possible price. Buy it if:

✅ You’ve got a mid-range PC

✅ You play games at 1440p

✅ You want to experiment with DLSS



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want proper 4K performance

❌ You need a smaller GPU Price check: Walmart $559.99 | B&H Photo $589.99

Should you buy an RTX 4070?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

For many players out there thinking of a mid-range gaming PC upgrade, the decision will be whether to go for the OG RTX 4070 or the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. I’ve tested both, and as you’d expect, the revamped version will boost fps further thanks to its beefier core count, but the difference isn’t massive. At least, not so much so that I’d spend an additional $60 for the cheapest version.

If you are looking to elevate frame rates, you’re likely going to end up using AI upscaling techniques like DLSS. Both Nvidia’s cards feature the same Super Resolution and Frame Generation abilities, and both go a long way when it comes to filling in fps gaps. Simply put, even though the Super version will still provide better results, you won’t feel hard done by with the performance provided with upscaling applied.

Of course, I’d also implore you to think about whether a 70-class card is the right option for you in this generation. It sounds silly, but Nvidia rarely sticks to its own classification standards, and I’d argue GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 will easily meet the needs of some players. If you’re making the jump from something ancient like the GTX 970 I bought ten years ago, then you’ll be more than satisfied with the results of new entry-level cards at 1080p and 1440p, and even 4K isn’t impossible on cheaper options.

In any case, if you are keen on picking up an RTX 4070, I’d seriously consider the offer above before it vanishes. The deal is part of Newegg’s Gaming Week event, and savings will only be around for a limited time. Alternatively, have a gander at some other GPUs discounts floating around the interwebs right now below.

