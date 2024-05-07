From Gen V crossover to a deep-cut Supe cameo, here's every Easter egg in the new The Boys season 4 trailer

The Boys season 4 has released a new trailer, and it's full of brutal gore, outrageous moments, and Billy Butcher's signature sweary dialogue.

This is the second trailer we've got for The Boys, after the first arrived back at the tail end of 2023. That one showed our first major look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character, Victoria Neuman and Homelander proving a formidable duo, and Butcher dealing with his health issues from misusing Temp V.

We know that the new season picks up soon after the dramatic Gen V ending, which saw Homelander and Butcher get involved in what was going down at God U. The official synopsis also teases that the Boys are pretty fed up with Butcher's antics in the new episodes too, but as the stakes get higher than ever, they need to find a way to work together and save the world. No pressure, then.

Speaking about the new season, showrunner Eric Kripke recently shared that he'd completed work on it in early April. "I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew," he teased on Twitter. "Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world."

The new look at the upcoming season, which debuts on Prime Video in June, reveals some big cameos and Easter eggs. Check out some of the biggest moments below.

Black Noir returns

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It's been an open secret since the end of The Boys season 3 that Black Noir would be back. But we see him causing trouble in the latest trailer for Butcher. We've got a sneaking suspicion though that this isn't the Noir we know well.

Gen V cameos

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys season 4 picks up right after the Gen V season 1 ending, and it seems like we'll be getting some cameos too. Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan appear in the background of one of the shots next to A-Train. Could they be in the Seven for real now?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's warning

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character in The Boys season 4 is still undisclosed, but the latest trailer gave us our best intel yet on who he is. "We need someone like you Billy before the Supes start rounding up off and dumping us in camps," he says. I get the impression they're old friends and we now know what side he's on.

The virus

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We now know that Billy Butcher knows about the virus that kills Supes, and it seems to be his master plan to take down the Seven once and for all. We saw him in The Woods at the end of Gen V, which must have been where he found out about the game-changing reveal. It doesn't seem like everyone is so convinced about the plan though. "This is insane and desperate, even for you," says Starlight.

Justice for Ezekiel

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In the background of Firecracker's speech on Vought News, there's some intriguing graffiti on the wall reading "Justice for Ezekiel". The last we knew of the Supe preacher from season 1, he was alive and well. So what happened? The fan theories have already started with some viewers suggesting that Starlight might have this one pinned on her.

Supe animals

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It seems like the Boys won't only be dealing with Supes this time around either, as there are also some Supe farmyard animals to contend with. In the short clip we see bulletproof chickens and flying sheep. "Run," Butcher yells, and yeah, that seems sensible...

Homelander on ice

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys saw the Avengers musical and put it on ice. There's a glimpse of an ice-skating Homelander in the trailer and I'm sure I'm not alone in hoping we're going to get a full-blown musical sequence around this.

The Boys season 4 kicks off with a two-episode premiere on June 13. Check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video for what else to stream.