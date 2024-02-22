The Boys announces its season 4 release date the only way it knows how – with an f-bomb

The Boys season 4 has got a release date, and it's not far away. Prime Video's hugely violent and beloved superhero show will be dropping on the streamer on June 13.

Prime Video confirmed the news with a new poster showing Homelander and Victoria Neuman covered in confetti. Now we know that this season will pick up right after the events of the Gen V finale, which saw the head-popping Supe on the campaign trail. Looks to me like it's going pretty well, right?

Check out the poster below.

We've already seen a very bloody look at The Boys season 4 in the first trailer. That gave us our first real look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character, as well as something odd going on with Homelander (eek, what's in that jar).

It seems like this is just the start of the intensity though, as reported by Geek Vibes Nation, Starlight star Erin Moriarty has said this is only the beginning. "That’s only 0.1% of the intensity you’re going to see this season," she told LA Comic Con.

That's in keeping with some comments from showrunner Eric Kripke too. "I would just like to add that I was in [post-production] today, working on a season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done? Like I truly can't believe we got away with it," he wrote on Twitter.

Season 4 will kick off with a three episode premiere, followed by a new episode weekly. The finale will arrive on July 18. We can't wait!

