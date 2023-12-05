The Boys season 4 will have the most "bats**t" thing ever seen in the show

Despite The Boys pushing the envelope year after year – superhero orgies, ass bombs, and more bloody deaths than we can count are all par for the course – show creator Eric Kripke says The Boys season 4 will probably have the "most batshit" moment in the show’s history.

“I would just like to add that I was in [post-production] today, working on a season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done? Like I truly can't believe we got away with it,” Kripke wrote on Twitter.

Color us excited. The level of depravity in the first trailer for The Boys season 4 alone was enough to whet the appetite of those who want the Amazon Prime Video series to go full sicko mode.

That’s backed up, too, by Homelander actor Antony Starr’s comments on filming the latest season.

"There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it," he previously told Variety.

"I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?' It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done."

The Boys season 4 is set to hit our screens in 2024. The series will pick up after the events of Gen V, the college-set spin-off that has recently been renewed for a second season.

