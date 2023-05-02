Homelander actor Anthony Starr has had no shortage of outlandish moments in The Boys over the course of its three seasons, but he's promised that the series "somehow gets weirder and weirder and weirder" in season 4.

"There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it," he told Variety (opens in new tab). He recalled shooting one scene in particular: "I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?' It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done."

Filming wrapped on the new season last month, but plot details are still being kept tightly under wraps so we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what the "most bizarre thing" Starr has ever done might be.

His character, Homelander, is the leader of the Seven, a group of powerful Supes – and, as of the season 3 finale, he's now got his son Ryan by his side. And, of course, Ryan also happens to be the step-son of his nemesis, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). "If allowed to raise Ryan, [Homelander] will raise Ryan to be a second Homelander, which will have apocalyptic stakes," showrunner Eric Kripke has previously teased (opens in new tab).

The Boys season 4 doesn't have a release date just yet. While we wait for new episodes to arrive on Prime Video, check out our guide to the other most highly anticipated new TV shows coming our way.