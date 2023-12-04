Something really gross might be hiding in The Boys season 4 trailer according to this theory

The Boys season 4 trailer has arrived, and it’s just as gory as expected. However, aside from the shots of Homelander looking bloody and some interesting seduction techniques, there is some very gross moment you may not have spotted.

At around the 1:15 mark, A-Train can be seen looking at some interesting jars in Homelander’s office. One of them appears to have some human hair in it and is on a shelf next to a picture of Stormfront. We can’t quite see what else is on the shelf but it also appears to have some kind of measuring jug, or potentially it might be a milk bottle from Madelyn Stillwell.

While it’s just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, A-Train’s disgusted face has left some viewers speculating about what exactly he’s looking at. One major theory suggests that Homelander may be keeping mementos from his horrific deeds. "Might be trophies from Homelander’s victims, A-Train realizing Homelander has been killing Supes," one user suggested on Reddit.

However, not everyone is so convinced, with some suggesting that it may be linked with Webweaver, who is expected to appear in the upcoming fourth season. "Webweavers webs probably," suggested another fan, while a third wondered if it was Stillwell’s hair.

If it has something to do with Homelander’s victims, it could have major implications for the megalomaniac Supe going forward. Up until now, there’s been a lack of evidence to hold Homelander accountable, but it seems like the tides may be turning. It was revealed in Gen V that he’s going on trial following his outburst with the protestors – could this be evidence against him?

We'll have to wait and see when The Boys season 4 airs in 2024.