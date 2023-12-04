The Boys star says that the trailer is only 0.1% of the intensity of season 4

According to star Erin Moriarty, the action we see in the new trailer for The Boys season 4 is only a tiny fraction of what's to come.

As reported by Geek Vibes Nation , Moriarty addressed the trailer at LA Comic Con. "That’s only 0.1% of the intensity you’re going to see this season”, said the actor, who plays superhero Starlight in the smash hit Amazon Prime Video series.

The first teaser trailer opens with talk of democracies failing because of people's stupidity, hinting that Homelander will become a modern-day Julius Caesar, letting the people destroy themselves so he can come in, save the day, and become the hero. At the same time, we see clips of our favorite supes and gang of Boys returning for yet another brutal and bloody season, along with new faces such as The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Valorie Curry.

That sounds pretty chaotic already, but if Moriarty’s statement is anything to go by, it looks like we are in for a wild and tense fourth act. Unsurprising really as tensions were high in The Boys season 3 finale, which concluded the season with secret supe Victoria Neuman running for presidency, Maeve throwing Soldier Boy Vought Tower, Ashley being named as the new CEO of Vought International, and Homelander seemingly pardoned for committing murder, again.

On top of this, season 4 picks up days after the events of sister show Gen V season 1 finale, which saw Newman and Homelander cause even more destruction.

The Boys season 4 does not yet have a release date but is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2024. The Boys seasons 1-3 and Gen V season 1 are both available to stream on the platform right now. For more, check out our list of the best upcoming shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.