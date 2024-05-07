2024 D&D core rulebooks will be under creative commons, if that helps you forget the OGL drama

By now you’re likely aware of the new D&D rulebooks that are on the way later this year and into 2025. Core rulebooks (PHB, DMG, and MM) will all see revised releases as part of what fans are calling D&D 5.2.

These new releases will hopefully serve as a fresh lick of paint for the fifth edition of one of the best tabletop RPGs . The good news is that mechanical refresh will also extend to D&D’s upcoming third-party modules.

In a concerted effort to put last year’s D&D OGL controversy firmly behind them, Wizards of the Coast have announced that all three of the 2024 revised and expanded core rulebooks will be included in the new Systems Reference Document. The D&D SRD 5.2 will feature content from the updated versions of the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual. As a result, elements like new subclasses and monsters will be able to be integrated into fan-published content like adventures and campaign settings.



The SRD provides information on rules and mechanical information however, it won’t include references to Dungeons & Dragons lore. This doesn’t mean you’re totally excluded from publishing modules using D&D IP. However, it will need to be done within the Dungeon Masters Guild program.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Anything published on DMsGuild is technically owned by WOTC, but it does still provide third-party creatives the opportunity to make money from their work. Either way, the continued support of D&D’s OGL is a move that will benefit creatives, publishers, and fans by providing opportunities to expand players’ libraries beyond official first-party books.

If you’re looking for great TTRPG resources, check out our list of best D&D books . Or, if you want to hone your DM skills, our tips for starting your D&D campaign right should come in handy too.