Mad Max prequel Furiosa fires up the hype train with first reactions calling it everything from a "visceral triumph" to "action filmmaking at its absolute best"

The first Furiosa reactions are in – and the hype train for the Mad Max prequel, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne as younger versions of the titular character, is well and truly up and running.

"George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best!" Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote . "A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography."

Critic John Nguyen remarked that Furiosa is "2-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem… It's one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet."

"Furiosa is a visceral triumph," Heroes Unbound wrote . "An epic trip through Miller's scorched wasteland that spans decades. The emotional journey is intimately personal and deeply moving. Action is ferocious, wild and unrelenting."

Others – including Nick’s Flicks Fix – found time to praise Chris Hemsworth for his turn as the villainous wasteland warlord Dementus, while David Ehrlich’s appraisal noted that it’s in a "different gear" to Fury Road but manages to make George Miller’s 2015 Mad Max masterpiece "even richer."

Simon Thompson’s verdict was similarly effusive, stating, "Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format it is THAT big - and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in."

Furiosa, which has been given an R Rating for "sequences of violence and grisly images”, is set to feature a 15-minute action sequence that took 200 stunt people over two months to shoot.

"George and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long," Anya Taylor-Joy told Total Film. "It’s because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that’s very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is released on May 24. For more, check out the upcoming movies coming your way very soon.