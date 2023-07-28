Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed indefinitely

Sony has taken Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequel Beyond the Spider-Verse off its schedule indefinitely, according to a new report from Variety. The delay comes amidst work stoppages due to the ongoing WGA East/West and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Per a source cited by Variety, the voice cast of Beyond the Spider-Verse won't be able to complete their work for the film on time for the film's previous March 29, 2024 planned release date.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently in the tail end of its theatrical run, during which it achieved financial success as well as audience and critical acclaim for its striking animation and heartfelt story.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was previously beset by rumors of delay even without the work stoppages, with the film's producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller previously taking a cryptic, noncommittal stance over whether a delay may take place.

At the same time, an anonymous animator voiced concerns that the March 29 release date may be feasible, meaning that a delay to regroup could have been on the horizon either way.

As it stands, neither writers nor actors who are members of their respective guilds are permitted to perform any work on in-production films without specific waivers, and are also barred from promoting any projects, past or future.

Along with Beyond the Spider-Verse, several other Sony films were delayed, including live-action Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter, which is now scheduled for release on August 30, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available for purchase on digital platforms. Keep track of everything else coming up with our guide to upcoming movie release dates.