First set photo from The Last of Us season 2 reveals a key location from the games

Although it is still unclear how closely The Last of Us season 2 will follow the video game, a new behind-the-scenes image has been revealed showing one key location from The Last of Us 2: Greenplace Market.

The image, posted on Reddit by u/breadfruitworrywitch , shows a large and seemingly abandoned grocery store signposted 'Greenplace Market', situated in the countryside. In the video game franchise by Naughty Dog, Greenplace Market is featured briefly in The Last Of Us 2 during a patrol. Ellie and side character Dina enter the building in the hopes of finding supplies but find it filled with the infected. Check out the image below.

This indicates that season 2 of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama is still following the game, but just like the first season, we are expecting some diversions. The first season of HBO's The Last of Us, which premiered last year, stayed true to the first game in the sense that it followed the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). However, some details were expanded on for dramatic purposes, such as the lengthy relationship between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), which is mentioned in the game but not fully explored.

Greenplace Market isn't the only way season 2 is bringing the video game sequel to life, as the show's recent casting frenzy has seen multiple characters from the second game brought to life. Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever will take on the role of Abby, a character with links to the Fireflies. Isabela Merced will play Ellie’s love interest Dina, and Young Mazino will play Jesse, a side character who is one of Ellie's close friends and Dina's ex-boyfriend.

But it wouldn't be the HBO show we know and love without a little expansion, as Schitt's Creek star Catherine O’Hara has also been cast in a brand new role separate from the games. The Last of Us season 2 does not yet have an exact release date but is expected to drop sometime in 2025.

