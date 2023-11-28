The Last of Us season 2 plans to pull from Part 2 deleted scenes that will appear in the game's upcoming remaster

The Last of Us Part 2 remaster may have some influence on the HBO show. Game creator and series co-showrunner Neil Druckmann has teased that players may want to pay attention when playing the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster.

The new game will feature bonus features, including Lost Levels, which are sequences that were cut from the original. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Druckmann suggested they plan to pull from some of them when filming the upcoming The Last of Us season 2.

"As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show," Druckmann says. "I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show."

While an exciting development, Druckmann was keen to temper expectations as they are only in pre-production on the second season of the beloved HBO show. He also added that The Lost Levels aren’t fully finished and they plan to include commentary about why they didn’t make it into the final game.

However, we do know some of what they contain. In the trailer for the remastered version, Ellie can be seen tracking something to a Mountain General Store and Druckmann confirmed they will also contain "an extended party scene in Jackson that offers more insight into Ellie’s life in town."

The latest official update on The Last of Us season 2 was that filming would begin in early 2024. Less officially, there have also been plenty of rumors about who will play new addition Abby too, with one specific name cropping up.

For more, check out the new TV shows and movie release dates on the way in the next few months.