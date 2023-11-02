Filming for The Last of Us season 2 will officially begin early 2024, says HBO

HBO has announced that The Last of Us season 2 will enter production in early 2024, following delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The news came from HBO boss Casey Bloys at a recent press conference (via Variety), but due to The Last of Us being absent from the network’s 2024 slate presentation, it is assumed the show will land in 2025 at the earliest.

The first season of The Last of Us, based on a popular video game of the same name, premiered on HBO in January 2023 and has since gained mass popularity. The story follows Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, as they travel across a post-apocalyptic America to try to find a cure for the viral fungal infection that is turning people into zombie-like creatures.

The show was renewed for a second season just before the season one finale aired. Just like they did with the first season, creator Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin plan to adapt The Last of Us season 2 from the video game sequel The Last of Us: Part 2.

The creator told Entertainment Weekly : “We’ve outlined all of Season 2 and we’re ready to go as soon as the strike ends." Mazin added that the team was able to map out season 2 and even submitted the script for the first episode before the strikes shut it down.

The Last of Us season 1 is available to watch on HBO and NOW. For more upcoming series, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.