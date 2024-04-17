Star Wars horror game pits Stormtroopers against a zombie virus in an unofficial adaptation of an official novel

An unofficial Star Wars horror game has showed us what a zombie apocalypse would be like in a galaxy far, far away, and it's just as disturbing as you're expecting.

As highlighted by Twitter user @ GmanLives , developer 'Stefano Cagnani V3' has published their Star Wars horror game, 'Deathtroopers' over on Itch.io . We've seen plenty of horror games set on board a spaceship - Alien: Isolation, Dead Space, etc. - but there's something especially disturbing about seeing a bunch of Stormtroopers covered in blood.

The trailer below gives you a good idea of what you're signing up for when you download Deathtroopers, but be warned, unlike the Star Wars movies, this probably isn't one to be experienced with the whole family. Taking on the role of a Stormtrooper, players will need to survive on board a Star Destroyer while infected wait around every corner. The game is seemingly adapted from the Legends novel of the same name from 2009.

With your blaster, you'll need to take out any hostile Stormtroopers that jump out at you and even come face-to-face with Darth Vader at one point. There also appears to be an enemy that's mutated beyond a zombie so look forward to bumping into that in a long dark corridor. Needless to say, Deathtroopers is a fan-made project and is not linked to Disney or Lucasfilm at all - just in case the sudden gore in a Star Wars game wasn't obvious enough.

Just in case Deathtroopers wasn't enough of a thrill, Stefano Cagnani V3 has made a sequel, this time set on Endor. Deathtrooper 2 - The Outpost - which according to one Twitter user is "a lot better than the first one" - has a similar style of gameplay to its predecessor but features infected Scout Troopers this time around, and not evil Ewoks like I was expecting.

If you were hoping to play a new Star Wars game soon, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws - which sees scoundrel Kay Vess and adorable sidekick Nix attempt to pull off a huge heist in the Outer Rim - has just been given an August 2024 release date . Unlike Deathtroopers, this game likely doesn't have any zombies in it but is definitely an exciting one for Star Wars fans to look forward to.

Find out what else we've got on the way with our upcoming Star Wars games list.