A new show in the works from creator of Netflix's #1 hit, and it sounds just as wild

A brand new show is in the works from the creator and star of Netflix’s hit stalker drama Baby Reindeer, and it sounds just as heart-wrenching and shocking.

The news was announced in an official statement from The BBC , revealing that new drama Lions, written and created by Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd is currently being made and will be set and filmed in and around Glasgow, Scotland. Somewhere Boy’s Alexandra Brodski is attached to direct the six-part drama.

The synopsis reads: "When Niall's estranged 'brother' Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?"

In an interview with The BBC , Gadd revealed what an honor it is for him to be working with the legendary British studio, adding "I have never been happier to work on anything in my life." Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt spoke highly of Gadd’s imagination and "brilliant" storytelling. "This is a relationship you really haven’t seen before," said Salt of the upcoming drama, "and we can't wait to unpack it across six surprising, moving, funny, highly original episodes."

Gadd found huge success when he turned his one-man comedy show into a seven-part Netflix series titled Baby Reindeer. The show, which currently stands at an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes , follows Gadd’s real-life tale of a relentless female stalker who turned his life upside down and forced him to face deep-buried trauma. Critics and audiences alike have been raving over the series , including Stephen King , and according to Tudum it is Netflix’s current number-one show worldwide with a staggering 13.3 million views.

Lions does not yet have a release date. Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows , or keep up with upcoming TV shows heading your way this year.