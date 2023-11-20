The Last of Us 2 Remastered fans think they've figured out what the 'Lost Levels' are

The Last of Us 2 players think they've already figured out what the "Lost Levels" will be in the upcoming remaster.

Naughty Dog has just unveiled The Last of Us 2 Remastered, set to launch next year in January, boasting "Lost Levels" that were left out of the original sequel back in 2020. You can see two teasing clips in the trailer below around the one-minute 13-second mark, showing Ellie creeping towards a store, and Ellie walking around what looks like Jackson.

One eagle-eyed player thinks they've already worked out what these two clips are teasing. The first could well be a scene where Ellie hunts a boar, which was mentioned in the protagonist's journal in the sequel, while the second clip could possibly be Ellie walking through Jackson before meeting Dina for the pair's dancing scene.

They're both pretty solid theories. Another theory is that the first clip could represent Ellie in the Santa Barbara section of the sequel, but this is probably disproven because the character is wearing a jacket - and the entire surrounding looks a lot more rural than Santa Barbara's suburban areas.

Naughty Dog also announced that existing The Last of Us 2 owners can upgrade to the remaster for $10. The remaster also boasts a brand new roguelike mode where you can play as new characters like Lev and Dina for the first time, as well as new outfits for Ellie and Abby.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look at all the other console exclusives Sony has lined up.