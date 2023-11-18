The Last of Us 2 Remastered is real, coming in January, and will include content cut from the original game

The Last of Us 2 Remastered has been confirmed after a day filled with leaks, and a trailer is already available.

After several hints suggesting that The Last of Us Part 2 was about to get a PS5 re-release dropped throughout the day, Naughty Dog appeared to confirm those messages in a tweet that hinted at an imminent trailer drop. That message was further corroborated by Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann, who confirmed that more information about the game was on the way.

Shortly after those tweets, Naughty Dog officially announced the project, confirming a January 19, 2024 release date in a blog post. As well as the game's trailer, below, and that release date, the blog delves into new modes, behind-the-scenes features, and technological improvements.

Heading those new features is No Return, a roguelike survival mode that allows you to play as new and returning characters from the series. It sounds like there's some branching choice to the mode, and you'll be able to go quiet or loud, depending on your preferences. There'll also be even more dedicated support for the game's already-impressive guitar mode, and "glimpses" of some cut-content - not fully-complete levels, but a better look at what else might have been.

As much as a three-year-old game doesn't really need a remaster, it does sound like Naughty Dog is pulling out a lot of stops here. New customization, new technology and controller support, commentary from Druckmann and the game's writers and cast, and even a new physical release suggest an awful lot of work has gone into this effort, and as much as The Last of Us Part 2 wasn't always my cup of tea, I'm excited to learn more about it with the new version.

