The Last of Us continues its season 2 casting rush – and now we know who’s playing Dina

The Last of Us season 2 has added another actor to its cast – just a month before filming is due to begin.

As per HBO, Isabela Merced is set to portray the role of Dina. No spoilers here for those who haven’t played the game sequel, but she’ll factor heavily into the story of the season and will share several scenes with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she sets out on a quest for revenge.

Merced, best known to date as Dora the Explorer in the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is all set to have a starmaking 2024. Later this year she’s set to appear in Madame Web as Anya Corazon alongside Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O’Connor. Then, she’s part of Fede Alvarez’s upcoming Alien film, Alien: Romulus.

Fan speculation ran wild during the sixth episode of The Last of Us season 1 when Ellie and Joel (Pedro Pascal) traveled to Jackson and, in one scene, Ellie briefly spots a girl staring at her from across the room. For some, it was an early sighting of Dina – a character who will go on to have a significant impact on Ellie’s life.

Merced joins a handful of newcomers announced recently, including Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Abby and Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse.

No release date has been given for The Last of Us season 2, though it does have a 2025 release window.

