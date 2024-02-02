Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara joins The Last of Us season 2 cast

It looks like Catherine O’Hara is trading her funny bone for post-apocalyptic drama as the actor has joined The Last of Us season 2 .

Per Variety, O'Hara has been cast in an undisclosed role. Rumors of O’Hara’s involvement started to swirl after she appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Argylle co-star Bryan Cranston earlier in January, where a fan asked her if she would appear in the series. "How do you know these things?" O’Hara replied before confessing "yeah," to being in talks.

Before Variety confirmed, Entertainment Weekly reported that the Schitts Creek star would take on a newly created part rather than a previously established character from the video games.

O’Hara is best known by ‘90s kids for her appearance in Home Alone or for voicing Sally in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. More recently the star had us laughing our socks off with her portrayal of Moira Rose in the CBC comedy Schitt’s Creek. If the star does appear in The Last of Us, it may be her most serious role to date.

The cast for season 2 is already shaping up nicely with series veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie, alongside newcomers Kaitlyn Dever who will take on the role of Abbey , Isabela Merced who will play Ellie’s love interest Dina , and Young Mazino playing Jesse , one of Ellie's close friends and Dina's ex-boyfriend.

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on HBO in 2025. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.