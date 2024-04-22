New set video from The Bear season 3 seemingly confirm the return of a fan-favorite character

Will Poulter was recently spotted on the set of The Bear season 3 – so it looks like fan-favorite character Luca will be making a comeback in the show's next installment.

Pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) meets the more experienced Luca during his trip to Copenhagen in the fourth episode of The Bear season 2. Luca helps him develop some new desserts for Carmy's new restaurant and the pair quickly bond. We later find out that he and Carmy used to work together under Olivia Colman's Chef Terry. Poulter was spotted filming in Chicago rather than the Danish capital city, so it looks like Luca is paying Marcus and Carmy a visit in the Windy City in season 3.

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show. I asked if I could meet with [creator] Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear," Poulter previously told Variety about his season 2 casting. “He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca and it really changed my life, to be honest."

The Bear has also reportedly been quietly renewed for season 4, even though there hasn't been a formal announcement from FX yet. The show stars Jeremy Allen White as troubled chef Carmy who takes over the family business after the suicide of his older brother (played by Jon Bernthal). The cast also includes Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Bear season 3 will arrive on Hulu and Disney Plus in June. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best new TV shows on the way in 2024.