One of Hulu's best TV shows has quietly been renewed for season 4 with a planned release date of next year

The heat in the kitchen isn't dying down anytime soon as hit show The Bear has just been quietly renewed for season 4 – even though the upcoming third season hasn't even finished filming yet.

As initially reported by Deadline, multiple sources have stated that The Bear season 4 is indeed happening, although a formal confirmation of the renewal from streaming service Hulu is yet to be announced. The outlet notes that a spokesperson for FX, which makes the award-winning show, declined to comment – however, we don't think it'll be long now until an official statement is made.

Perhaps the most exciting news for fans is that filming will start soon on the fourth season, as it will shoot back to back with season 3 in the show's home town of Chicago. And with cameras now rolling on that chapter, it really won't be a long wait at all. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the swift shooting schedule is because the team want to stick to their annual release targets – they aim to air a season each year, meaning we can expect season 4 to arrive in 2024 given that season 3 will be hitting our screens this June.

There's also the matter that due to the huge success of The Bear, the show's cast are becoming increasingly booked and busy, so the hope is that they can film the next seasons before their diaries become too full. For example, Ayo Edebiri (Sydney) will soon be working on the upcoming sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, whilst Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) is joining the MCU portraying The Thing in Marvel's Fantastic Four.

Naturally then, there is plenty of speculation as to whether this fourth season will be the show's last. However, according to Deadline a season 5 still remains a possibility, so we may still be saying 'yes chef' in the years to come.

The Bear airs on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.