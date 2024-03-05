House of the Dragon season 2, The Boys season 4, and more set to make June the best month of TV in years

HBO has finally confirmed when House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere and in the process, cemented June's future status as the best month of TV in years.

Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference on March 4 (per Variety).

Not only will June see the return of the acclaimed Game of Thrones spin-off, it'll also play host to The Bear season 3, The Boys season 4, and new Star Wars series The Acolyte. There's no word yet as to when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which aired at the same time as House of the Dragon season 1 back in 2022, will be back this year – though we figure if we've not heard anything now, it'll likely start streaming later on in the year.

Set two centuries before the events of the original fantasy show, House of the Dragon's first chapter centers on the tensions between the Targaryens and the Hightowers, as the former's once all-powerful dominion over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros begins to crumble. Spanning several years, it sees King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) break tradition and name his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne, much to dismay of his entitled brother Daemon (Matt Smith). Rhaenyra's ascension is complicated, though, when Viserys has a son with the scheming Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

