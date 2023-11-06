The Bear season 3 officially confirmed, and it will be released next year

Yes, chef – The Bear season 3 has been officially announced, and it will be back in 2024.

Considered one of the best shows on TV, the series returned with its second season on Hulu and Disney Plus earlier this year. It clearly proved to be just as popular as its acclaimed first season too with the news it will be returning to the screen once again.

Jeremy Allen White will be back as Carmy in season 3, alongside Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ritchie. Now their restaurant is fully open, we expect the series will pick up in the aftermath of the dramatic season 2 finale. This saw Carmy throw his personal life into chaos as he vowed to put his restaurant first, all while being stuck in the walk-in fridge.

A release date of 2024 has been set, but we'll have to wait and see if the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike lifts soon before production can start. Given the writers' strike is over, though, we'd expect work will start on the scripts imminently.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said of the news. "We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney Plus join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of "The Bear."

The Bear airs on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK. For what else to stream, check out our guides to the best Disney Plus shows and the best Hulu shows available now.