The Last of Us season 2 won't cover all of Part 2

Now that The Last of Us season finale has aired, talk has already turned to the second season and how it will adapt Part 2 of the games. The Last of Us season 2 has been greenlit already and the show’s creators have shared a bit more insight into the multiple seasons they have planned.

Speaking to GQ (opens in new tab), Craig Mazin revealed there was "no way" Part 2 would be completely covered in season 2, as Neil Druckmann confirmed that it will be "more than one season". The showrunners wouldn’t be pushed on whether this just means just a third season, or potentially even more.

"You have noted correctly that we will not say how many," Mazin said to the publication. "But more than one is factually correct," Druckmann added to this, explaining that they do have some changes planned. "Some of the stuff I'm most excited for [in Part 2] are the changes we've discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version," he continued. "And I think it's exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way."

The duo has been busy writing season 2, while Joel star Pedro Pascal confirmed that it could arrive sooner than you might think. When on the press tour for The Mandalorian season 3, Pascal was asked by Collider (opens in new tab) if cameras could start rolling this year.

"In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We're getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes," he told the publication. We also know for sure that Bella Ramsey will be back for season 2 as well.

