Pedro Pascal provides filming update on The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 is officially on its way, with HBO having confirmed the continuation of the hit series back in January 2023. Now, Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel Miller on the show, has provided an update on when the next chapter might start filming.

While promoting The Mandalorian season 3, the actor was asked by Collider (opens in new tab) whether it's possible cameras could start rolling soon, to which he replied: "In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We're getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes."

Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have yet to reveal whether or not the second season will directly adapt follow-up game The Last of Us Part 2, but most fans have assumed so given how faithful to the source material the first installment has been so far.

While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab), Bella Ramsey, who plays Joel's travelling companion Ellie, explained that while they've never played the game, they're excited to play out "the Ellie and Dina story" in season 2, having seen an edit online of the characters' love story.

"Also, the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly... more complex," they continued. "I'm looking forward to that, and the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way. To get to explore that in a really safe environment would be cool but I am nervous about it, too. I know what happens in the second game, and I'm nervous about potentially being without Pedro for a while. That's gonna be really sad."

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, March 5 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 6 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus.