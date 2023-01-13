How many episodes are in The Last of Us season 1 on HBO Max?

Anticipation for HBO’s The Last of Us has been huge. Created by Chornobyl’s Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann, the series stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

The story begins when smuggler Joel (Pascal) is tasked with escorting teenage Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States. However, after a fungal infection has turned a chunk of the population into zombie-like creatures, the route will not be easy. Reviews for the series have been glowing, with critics praising its faithfulness to the game as well as its strong performances.

So if you’re among those looking forward to seeing what the hype is about, we’ve compiled a complete guide to the episodes of the first season. While information is still pretty sparse, we do know when they’ll be arriving, how you can watch them, and some of the first episode titles. And don’t worry, we’ll be updating this page too, so make sure to check back weekly for all of the latest information on the ongoing series.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The first season of The Last of Us has nine episodes in total. It was originally a ten-episode order, but that changed during production.

These will be airing weekly on HBO and Sky Atlantic. However, aside from the confirmation of a feature-length opener, not many more details have been revealed about the episodes, meaning titles and runtime details are pretty light on the ground.

As soon as these are revealed weekly, we’ll add them to this guide. But in the meantime, check out our breakdown of all of The Last of Us episodes below.

The Last of Us episode 1: 'When You’re Lost in the Darkness' – 81 mins – January 15

The Last of Us episode 2: 'Infected' – January 22

The Last of Us episode 3: 'TBC' – January 29

The Last of Us episode 4: 'TBC' – February 5

The Last of Us episode 5: 'TBC' – February 12

The Last of Us episode 6: 'TBC' – February 19

The Last of Us episode 7: 'TBC' – February 26

The Last of Us episode 8: 'TBC' – March 5

The Last of Us episode 9: 'TBC' – March 12

How can you watch episodes of The Last of Us?

Episodes will be airing weekly on HBO for US viewers on Sunday evenings at 9pm ET/6pm PT. For those in the UK, the show will also be simulcast on Sky Atlantic on Monday mornings at 2am GMT, before becoming available to stream on NOW TV after broadcast.

