How to watch The Last of Us TV series online for less

As arguably the most anticipated video game adaption for television in history, The Last of Us has some big shoes to fill if it hopes to compete with its 2013 counterpart. Developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (creator of The Last of Us) for HBO Max, the production is reported to be the largest TV production in Canadian history with a budget of around $10 million per episode so of course, everyone wants to know how to watch show.

The show stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie and fans around the world will naturally be curious to see how two of the most iconic video game characters are portrayed in the post-apocalyptic drama. The Last of Us series one will consist of nine episodes that will roll out on a weekly basis, starting on January 15th and ending on March 12th, 2023.

As HBO Max is only available in the US, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, and certain parts of Europe. we've broken down exactly how to watch The Last of Us at the cheapest price, whether you are in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia. You'll find a full list of available regions via the official site (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Last of Us for less - US

HBO Max with ads | $9.99 per month

As The Last of Us is exclusive to HBO Max in the US, the cheapest way to watch the show is via the streaming platform. Its lowest tier is available for under $10 a month with a limited number of ads included too. You can also save 16% with a yearly subscription for $99.99.

HBO Max ad-free | $14.99 per month

If you wish to go without ads, HBO Max offers an ad-free version of the subscription platform for a slightly higher rate of $14.99 per month. You can also save 16% with a yearly subscription for $149.99. The first episode will debut in the US on HBO Max at 6PM PST/9PM EST on January 15th, 2023.

How to watch The Last of Us for less - UK

NOW TV (Entertainment) | £9.99 per month

As HBO Max is not available in the UK, how to watch The The Last of Us at the cheapest price is via a monthly NOW TV Entertainment Pass. This can be canceled at any time and will be available to stream from January 16th, 2023. A bundle package with a NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema Pass for £12 a month is also available. Anyone with a Sky subscription will also be able to watch The Last of Us via Sky Atlantic.

How to watch The Last of Us for less - Canada

Crave (Mobile)| $9.99 per month

How to watch in Canada? Crave will be the exclusive home of The Last of Us. The cheapest way to watch the show will be via a monthly Crave Mobile subscription that allows you to watch all of its content library via your mobile device. You can also save $19.98 if you take out an annual subscription for $99.90.

Crave (Total) | $19.99 per month

A Crave Total subscription will allow you to watch The Last of Us across all devices, so if you want that big-screen experience, this is the one for you. You can also save $39.98 by opting for an annual subscription for $199.90.

How to watch The Last of Us for less - Australia

Binge | AU$10 per month

Those in Australia will have the choice of Foxtel and Binge to watch The Last of Us, with the latter offering a much cheap entry point of $10 per month. The subscription is ad-free and lets you cancel at any time.

The only real negative against the streamer is how to watch HBO Max content outside of the US with ease, due to the platform still not being available in all territories. While an HBO Max free trial might not be available anymore, there are, at least, other alternatives and bundles to get access to the streaming platform. We've even got all the latest HBO Max prices and deals, all surrounding how to stream the TV shows and moves everyone's talking about.

Is HBO Max worth it?

The short answer: yes. We're big fans of HBO Max and The Last of Us is set up to be the next must-watch TV show on the streamer. Reviews have been universally positive with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score earned from critics.

Aside from this, HBO Max boasts the best series around such as Barry, Euphoria, Succession, Peacemaker, Doom Patrol, Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, True Detective, Vepp, The White Lotus, The Flight Attendant, Big Little Lies, Watchmen, Lovecraft Country, Boardwalk Empire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and many, many more fantastic shows. It by far offers the best bang for your buck in terms of value of content.