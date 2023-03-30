Barry season 4 trailer asks if Bill Hader's hitman is irredeemable

A new trailer for Barry season 4 has arrived.

"I'm a good person," Barry (Bill Hader) says in the narration. "That is who I am." We hear Gene (Henry Winkler) tell Barry that he is "irredeemable" and Sally (Sarah Goldberg) confess her ex-boyfriend's crime to her agent. Oh, and Barry and Fuches (Stephen Root) are locked up in the same prison. Timber Timbre's "Run from Me" plays eerily throughout the trailer.

"What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways," Hader, star and co-creator, told Variety (opens in new tab), "but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4."

Hader and Alec Berg penned the fourth and final season, with Hader directing every single episode. Per Variety, season 4 was written back in 2020. While the COVID-19 pandemic halted production on the third season, Hader and Berg wrote season 4 and then went back and rewrote season 3.

The series has received 44 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, with Hader winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice and Winkler winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. All the seasons have been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Barry season 4 is set to hit HBO on April 16. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond.