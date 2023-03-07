The Last of Us fans share their dream casting for major character in season 2

The Last of Us hasn't even concluded its first season yet, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their dream castings for season 2. As the finale fast approaches, one viewer took to Reddit (opens in new tab) to suggest that House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy would be their top pick to play Abby Anderson, a major character from The Last of Us Part 2.

"Finally some good fan-casting. Also, as we know HBO likes to cast its own alums," one user replied, referencing the fact that the show's leads, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, previously appeared in Game of Thrones.

Several people on Twitter seemed to agree, too. Check out some reactions below...

you don’t understand I literally NEED to see emma d’arcy play abby from tlou2 in the live action. i’ve never prayed but please god pic.twitter.com/BKLuoUg0QgOctober 4, 2022 See more

emma d’arcy getting ripped and playing abby anderson for tlou s2 i fully support it pic.twitter.com/h0hN6jCEeBJanuary 18, 2023 See more

i’m going to start my emma d’arcy playing abby on season 2 of tlou petition nowJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Not everyone was into the idea, though. "If there's one damn thing I wish Reddit could learn from the success of Bella and Pedro in this show, it's to realize there's more to casting than just finding an actor that looks like the character they are supposed to play," one naysayer argued back on Reddit.

"Abby is supposed to be around 21-22, Emma D'Arcy would be like 33 by the time a second season would air," another doubter pointed out, while others suggested that D'Arcy will likely be too busy filming House of the Dragon season 2 to sign on to the project.

Just a few months back, fans started speculating as to whether The Last of Us showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were already eyeing up potential Abbys after someone noticed the latter had recently followed The Wilds' Shannon Berry on Instagram. Only time will tell as to whether that actually meant anything...

The Last of Us concludes on Sunday, March 12 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day in the UK. Make sure you're up to date with our The Last of Us release schedule or our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

