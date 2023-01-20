The Last of Us fans think they've cast Abby in season 2 of the HBO show

The Last of Us fans have think they've discovered who's playing Abby in future episodes of the HBO TV show.

Since The Last of Us TV show was announced, there's been tonnes of suggestions for which actors should play what roles. This latest fancast might end up being the real deal, however, as eagle-eyed fans have spotted some interaction between series director Neil Druckmann and other members of the cast.

As shared by The Last of Us News on Twitter, fans think actor Shannon Berry - who's mostly known for their role in The Wilds - would make the perfect Abby Anderson from The Last of Us 2, if the TV series were to continue following the game's story. It's not just fans who think that Berry bears a striking resemblance to the former Firefly either, as the actor themselves has also said they can see where the comparisons have come from.

Although just a fancast right now, it's thought that maybe there's more to this casting choice than we realize right now. As highlighted by the same Twitter account, it looks like Berry is currently following/being followed by Druckmann, Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel in the show), Bella Ramsey (who plays 14-year-old Ellie), and the official The Last of Us HBO account on Instagram. Although potentially just a coincidence, it'll be interesting to see if anything ever comes of it.

There's no word yet on whether Abby is set to make an appearance, or if any of the sequel's story is going to be explored in the HBO show, but series showrunner Craig Mazin did recently hint that The Last of Us TV show could eventually explore The Seraphites from The Last of Us 2.

Speaking of The Last of Us casting, just before the series premiered on January 15 it was revealed that Supernatural and The Boys actor Jensen Ackles tried to book the role of Joel in the series . Speaking of his experience, Ackles said: "I was really pushing hard, I don't think I was really in the mix or even had a shot at it, but Pedro Pascal's role in The Last of Us. That was really high up on my radar."