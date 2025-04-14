The Last of Us fans all agree that Isabela Merced's "outstanding" performance as Dina was a high point of season 2 episode 1

The Last of Us season 2 premiere has now hit the small screen. Set five years after the end of season 1, the new episode introduces several new characters from The Last of Us Part 2.

One of these is Dina, played by Isabela Merced, who lives in the same settlement in Jackson as Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel (Pedro Pascal), and Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Dina and Ellie are friends, and the pair's relationship becomes romantic later in the episode. After only one episode, though, viewers are already big fans of Merced's "outstanding" and "talented" portrayal of Dina.

"Crazy how the Last of Us Season 2 has Pedro and Bella leading it but I’m already feeling that Isabela Merced is just carrying," tweeted one viewer. "Her charisma as Dina is crazy. Absolute dominance."

"Overall amazing! The new characters and stakes are established. Every actor shines but not as much as Isabela Merced," said another.

"The premiere of The Last of Us differed greatly from the start of the game, but was still a perfect picture of character development and actually improved on Joel and Dina," someone else wrote. "Isabela Merced is outstanding as Dina. Well done."

"Love Isabela Merced as Dina, her chemistry with Bella Ramsey is on FIRE!" another fan noted.

The Last Of Us Season 2 first episode is great! On board for this season definitely," another tweeted. "Isabela Merced is so talented."

Prior to her role in The Last of Us, Merced has starred in movies like Madame Web and Alien: Romulus, and she's set to play Hawkgirl in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie.

New episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are released weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule, or get up to speed with our verdict in our spoiler-free The Last of Us season 2 review.