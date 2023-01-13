The Last of Us release schedule: When is episode 1 airing on HBO and Sky?

The Last of Us TV show is a direct adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Against the backdrop of a terrifying infection, Joel must transport Ellie from a quarantine zone to safety. The highly anticipated show is almost here, which means it's time to start thinking about how you're going to watch the episodes.

We've got everything you need to know right here in our handy The Last of Us release schedule. If you're looking for the exact date and time for the first episode, you've come to the right place – and watching the moment the episode is available is essential if you want to avoid spoilers. So, to keep up with what's bound to be one of the biggest shows of the year, see our ultimate release schedule below with details on how to watch The Last of Us from anywhere in the world.

When is The Last of Us episode 1 releasing on HBO and Sky?

The Last of Us will air weekly in the US. Episode 1 arrives on HBO and on HBO Max at 9pm EST/6pm PT this January 15.

Episode 1 will air simultaneously on Sky Atlantic in the UK on January 16 at 2am GMT and then will be available on demand and NOW. If you don't fancy staying up, though, the episode will be repeated later in the evening at 9pm GMT.

Where can you watch The Last of Us?

(Image credit: HBO / Sky)

Watch The Last of Us from anywhere in the world

(Image credit: HBO / Sky)

It's possible to watch The Last of Us on almost any streaming service of your choice from the selection above. However, normally you will find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch The Last of Us on Binge, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch on Binge from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when The Last of Us airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access SBS On Demand from anywhere as if you were Australia. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How many episodes of The Last of Us are there?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Last of Us episode 1 – January 15

The Last of Us episode 2 – January 22

The Last of Us episode 3 – January 29

The Last of Us episode 4 – February 5

The Last of Us episode 5 – February 12

The Last of Us episode 6 – February 19

The Last of Us episode 7 – February 26

The Last of Us episode 8 – March 5

The Last of Us episode 9 – March 12

Fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now.