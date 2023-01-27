The Last of Us renewed for season 2 at HBO

The Last of Us season 2 is officially happening. HBO’s hit series has been renewed for a second outing, despite only being two episodes into its first season.

The news won’t come as a surprise to many, given the original game it is based on is split across two parts. As has been widely reported, the first season will focus on The Last of Us part 1, while the second will pick up with The Last of Us Part 2 story.

The series has been a huge hit so far for HBO and Sky, with critics widely praising it as well as record-breaking viewing figures. It was confirmed that nearly five million tuned in for its first episode. The second episode topped this with an audience increase of over 20% too.

"I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey," said show co-creator Neil Druckmann. "The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

The news comes after Ellie actor Bella Ramsey told the BBC earlier this week that a second season was likely.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max and every Monday in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Check out more of the new TV shows heading your way very soon.