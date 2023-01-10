The Last of Us gets called "phenomenal" and "near-perfect" in glowing first reviews

The Last of Us reviews are in – and they're calling the eagerly anticipated HBO show "heartbreaking", "powerful", and the "first-ever great video game adaptation".

From the team behind Chernobyl, the post-apocalyptic drama is set to star Pedro Pascal (as Joel) and Bella Ramsey (as Ellie), while the likes of Merle Dandridge, Elaine Miles, Lamar Johnson, Graham Greene, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Nico Parker, Keivonn Woodard, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Gabriel Luna, and Nick Offerman round out the supporting cast.

Critics, and others who attended the LA premiere on January 9, took to social media recently to praise the new series, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's "beautiful" performances in particular. But many were quick to point out that the twosome aren't the sole protagonists this time round thanks to creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's willingness to develop other characters' narratives within the story.

"I wanted #TheLastOfUs to be good yet never dreamed it could be THIS good," Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell (opens in new tab) wrote on Twitter. "It's faithful, but not wedded to the games, expanding the world in impactful ways so it's not just about Joel and Ellie. They're still the main focus though, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are perfect."

"I've been lucky enough to get previews of #TheLastOfUs and oh my life, it is PHENOMENAL," Sky News' Chris Lockyer tweeted (opens in new tab). "I'm such a huge lover of the games, so I was nervous to see it, but the show is beautiful and tense, while staying true to the source. Plus Pedro Pascal is an incredible force."

"[Craig Mazin] has done it again. His adaptation, with game creator Neil Druckmann, of #TheLastOfUs is phenomenal," said Pop Culture Confidential's Christina Jeurling Birro (opens in new tab). "Frightening, so moving, stunning acting by #PedroPascal & #bellaramsey. A special shout out to #MurrayBartlett & #nickofferman, for the best hour of TV in a long time."

Check out some more reactions below...

#TheLastOfUs is absorbing, heartbreaking & cathartic.Holds true to the faithful essentials but expands on profound narrative & meaningful pathos.Pascal & Ramsey are PERFECT in this beautifully told story about love, finding connection in the darkest times.A story about hope. pic.twitter.com/PEyUF4rYLHJanuary 10, 2023 See more

Finished #TheLastOfUs and I’m still a mess. A faithful adaptation which also takes intriguing deviations, it’s a thrilling, emotional ride. Pascal & Ramsey are perfect helping you form a strong connection. Episode 3 is particularly stunning. Will be one of the best shows of 2023. pic.twitter.com/raarfdETfVJanuary 10, 2023 See more

THE LAST OF US has officially broken the binge model because i was sobbing way too hard to watch more than one episode at a timeJanuary 10, 2023 See more

HBO's THE LAST OF US rules. A solid adaptation that captures the game's emotional core in a powerful and effective way, led by brilliant work from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. #TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO My full Season 1 review ➡️ https://t.co/gmzfIIg7xC pic.twitter.com/4HgEitPTX6January 10, 2023 See more

Have seen all 9 episodes of #TheLastOfUs and have never played the game. I now understand why I kept hearing such high praise about the story & writing. LOVED the series. I don’t know who would give it a bad review. Some of the episodes are INCREDIBLE. Can’t wait to watch again. pic.twitter.com/mcFvMAAA5VJanuary 10, 2023 See more

#TheLastOfUs is the first-ever GREAT videogame adaptation! Exceptional post-apocalyptic world-building surrounds a character-driven, emotionally compelling story packed with heartfelt moments, powerful performances - Pascal & Ramsey are BRILLIANT - and a memorable score. Finally! pic.twitter.com/HmGgWTyycdJanuary 10, 2023 See more

And that's just Twitter, too. At the point of writing this, The Last of Us currently has a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from 24, admittedly slightly less rave, reviews.

"From the performances to the storytelling to the aesthetic elements, it's an exquisitely made adaptation. But it also asks viewers to absorb a whole lot of human misery without saying much that we haven't already heard in similar shows," penned TIME magazine's Judy Berman (opens in new tab).

"The Last of Us series does not feel like a revolution of any kind—it is simply well-made television that elevates itself slightly above some of its genre peers," said Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson (opens in new tab).

"Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of US TV series is a faithful adaptation of the beloved video game, but it doesn't feel especially distinct as a zombie-filled, apocalyptic survival series," agrees The Verge's Charles Pulliam-Moore (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in the US on January 15, and Sky and NOW in the UK the following day. While we wait, check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.