The Last of Us season 2 is "likely", says Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey says a second season is "likely" – if audiences keep watching.

Ramsey, who plays Ellie on the hit HBO series, told the BBC (opens in new tab): "If people keep watching, I think [a second season] is pretty likely. It's down to the guys at HBO. There's nothing confirmed yet so we'll have to wait and see."

The Last of Us has already proven a success, with its premiere gaining considerable viewing figures on HBO. Nearly five million tuned in for its first episode, with its second episode seeing an increase in its audience of over 20%.

Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have previously hinted that any potential future season would adapt 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) – and fans have already got their picks for who should play new character Abby if that ever comes to pass.

On the game side of things, Druckmann confirmed in that same THR interview that there’s "more story to tell" in that universe but stopped short of saying there will be a Last of Us Part 3.

Meanwhile, in the show’s second episode, everyone is talking about that ‘kiss’ between Tess and one of the infected. It may have garnered divisive reactions from its fanbase, but Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have revealed the reasoning behind one of the major changes from the games.

We also have a larger breakdown at The Last of Us episode 2 changes from the games, plus some nightmare fuel to keep you going until Sunday: a larger look at the real-life Cordyceps fungus.