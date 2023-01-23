Not every Last of Us fan is sold on episode 2’s big 'kiss'

The Last of Us has its first controversial change – and it's dividing viewers. Major spoilers for The Last of Us episode 2 follow.

The tail-end of The Last of Us episode 2 featured a deviation from the games that set tongues wagging: Tess, having accepted her fate, being ‘kissed’ by one of the tendril-strewn infected before killing them. In Naughty Dog’s 2013 PlayStation title, she is gunned down by FEDRA soldiers.

"Actually hate how the weird difference in Tess’s death scene overshadows the rest of the episode, they just could’ve left that out I think," one viewer wrote (opens in new tab) in reaction to the ending moment.

"IT’S SO BAD," one said (opens in new tab), while another described (opens in new tab) it as "very strange and unnecessary." "Totally killed the dramatic vibe for me," a viewer lamented (opens in new tab).

"I don’t know how I feel about Tess’s death," another said (opens in new tab). "I guess it’s more tragic, but going from her dying fighting (even taking down two soldiers) in the game to her just losing bodily autonomy and being 'kissed' by an infected… idk, unnecessary icky."

Others, though, are coming out fighting in favor of the change to Tess’ death.

"Genuinely do not know why people aren't liking this change. This death affected me way more than the game version. Yeah the kiss was gross af but like....that's the entire point," a fan argued (opens in new tab). "It’s so intense, scary and poetic," another said (opens in new tab).

